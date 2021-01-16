Miami stuns No. 16 Louisville 78-72

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket as Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers (24) defends, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Miami beat No. 16 Louisville 78-72 to end an 18-game skid against ranked opponents.

Matt Cross scored 16 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

The previous time the Hurricanes topped a ranked foe was at No. 9 UNC Chapel Hill in February of 2018.

Louisville rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit and got within 68-64 on Matt Slazinski’s three free throws with 2:21 remaining.

Cross’ 3-pointer with 1:29 left gave Miami another seven-point margin.