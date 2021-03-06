UNC breezes to 2nd win over Duke, 91-73

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) shoots over Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — After their first match-up this season came down to a pair of clutch free throws in the final seconds, Saturday night’s UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke game was very lopsided with the Tar Heels dominating 91-73.

UNC, who has now swept Duke this season, got out to an early lead and was up by 15 points just 8 minutes into the first half. By halftime, the UNC lead was slightly larger at 42-26.

In their first meeting on Feb. 6, Tar Heel Junior Leaky Black hit two free throws with 7.2 seconds left to secure the 91-87 victory.

The UNC win last month led to many students and fans rushing out to celebrate on Franklin Street, despite warnings from the university amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapel Hill officials and the university warned students about another such celebration, but students gathered and blocked traffic again Saturday night.

Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love scored 18 points apiece in the win over Duke in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Tar Heels (16-9, 10-6 ACC) will be the No. 6 seed and earned a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament.

Tenth-seeded seed Duke (11-11, 9-9) plays No. 15 seed Boston College in Tuesday’s first round. Mark Williams led Duke with 18 points, DJ Steward added 16 and Matthew Hurt 14.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season without a winning record for the first time since 1994-95.

North Carolina made 31 of 56 (55%) from the field, shot 44% (8 of 18) from 3-point range, and outscored the Blue Devils 21-12 from the free-throw line.