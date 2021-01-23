Wake Forest comes back to edge Pittsburgh 76-75

Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson reacts after missing a shot at the buzzer in the team’s loss to Wake Forest in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walk Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Ismael Massoud had a career-high 31 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes earned the first ACC win of his coaching career, and the Demon Deacons beat Pittsburgh 76-75.

The Demon Deacons never led until Jonah Antonio made it 60-57 with 9:45 left on the second of his three straight 3-pointers.

The Panthers had a 10-1 run to cut the deficit to one and forced a turnover with 5.3 seconds left that gave them an inbounds play from the frontcourt sideline, but Xavier Johnson missed a pull-up jumper.

Justin Champagnie had 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals for Pitt.