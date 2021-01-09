Wong, Timberlake lead Miami past NC State 65-59

North Carolina State’s Jericole Hellems (4) drives to the basket past Miami’s Harlond Beverly (5) and Nysier Brooks (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close game, defeating North Carolina State 64-59 on Saturday.

An 8-0 run inside the last four minutes put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54.

The Wolfpack got a quick 3-pointer from Thomas Allen in the right corner but Timberlake grabbed the rebound and slammed it home.

Seconds later he grabbed a Wolfpack miss and was fouled, the freshman calmly making two at the line for a 62-57 lead.

Allen scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack.