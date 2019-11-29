Chicopee Comp. and Chicopee High face off in annual Sword Game

(WWLP) – The Sword Game between Chicopee Comp. and Chicopee High School kicked off Thursday morning at Szot Park. The field was packed with fans watching one of the biggest rivalries in western Massachusetts play out.

Chicopee High took an early 6-0 lead, but Comp. quickly answered with a touchdown run to tie the score.

A mother of Chicopee High School player Brendan Tadeo told 22news that a win in the Sword Game would mean so much.

“They had a great year this year,” Ellen Moore said. “First time in 10 years they made it to the playoffs. I really want them to go out as big winners.”

Sadly, Chicopee Comp. was playing without a familiar face. Alex Ortiz was killed by a drunk driver this past summer. He was just 15 years old.

Ortiz was even honored on the Chicopee High School sideline with a cross bearing his picture.

The Chicopee Comp. Colts were the winners of The Sword Game this year, beating the Chicopee High School Pacers 46-2.