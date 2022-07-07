WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Sale struggled to calm himself down on Wednesday night in what was expected to be his last rehab start before he rejoins his teammates in Boston.

Now the Red Sox brass will have to decide whether to pump the brakes on their erstwhile ace’s return.

Sale struck out five Triple-A batters before leaving when he walked in a run with two outs in the fourth inning — his fifth walk of the night — then said he was ready to reclaim his spot in the Boston rotation.

“I’m very ready,” said Sale, who took out his frustrations on a wall in the dugout tunnel but was joking around with reporters a few minutes later. “I know today was a little bit of a hiccup, but there’s nothing that can’t be ironed out.”

Pitching for the Worcester Red Sox against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, a Yankees farm team, Sale left after throwing 72 pitches in 3 2/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said no decision had been made on whether Sale would need another rehab appearance before returning to Boston.

“I heard about it, but obviously I’ve got to see how it went, what it actually was,” Cora said after the Red Sox lost 7-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, about an hour east of Worcester. “I’ll know more tomorrow.”