Coby wins fourth NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler second win of 2019

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Doug Coby took down the win in the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event on Saturday afternoon at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Coby took the lead from Craig Lutz with 10 laps to go and went on to win his fourth NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler and his second win of the 2019 season. Coby told 22News about pit strategy.

“I wish I could tell you. This one tire deal. I can’t even recall like if you said to me tell me how your race went. I can tell you how the last 30 laps went. I can’t tell you anything before that. I don’t love the one tire. You guys know that. I think the gimmick kind of worked though. Created a good race. I think if this was let’s say just come in for four (tires) around lap 100 or lap 120. I think the 99 (Dowling) and the 51 (Bonsignore) were strong cars. We were good. You saw how many times we pitted even before we took tires just to make adjustments just to find if we were chasing the track or chasing the car. I don’t wanna say we made the right adjustments. We made good adjustments good enough to what we needed to do. We made good pit strategy, good call. Everything fell into plan and its very rare for this race,” said Coby.

For Coby, Stafford is his home track as he raced in many different divisions.

Craig Lutz finished in second place. Ron Silk finished in third. Silk talked about his race and pit strategy to 22News.

“It definitely plays a role with the way they make you do it. I don’t agree with it by any means. I think this pit road is too small to pit all those times. I understand it makes the race more exciting for the fans. Our pit strategy was good. I came in on one of the long cautions at lap 110. Was able to take three tires during that one caution and didn’t have to pit again,” said Silk.

Silk is still planning to run the full schedule for the Stuart Motorsports this season on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Chase Dowling led a race high 64 laps and had to retire from the event with something breaking in the left rear. There were five lead changes in the last 33 laps of the event.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will head to Wall Stadium in New Jersey this upcoming Saturday. Coby feels strong heading to Wall on Saturday as he will have a 17 point lead over Patrick Emerling. Coby would not call Wall a wild card race.

“A lot of us have a lot of experience at Wall. It’s one of my favorite short tracks to go to. Its just another track and somebody’s gotta win. It’s a bulldozer Not a bullring. A bulldozer ring. You have to be aggressive there and keep the wheels on it,” said Coby.