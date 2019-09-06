Connecticut Sen. Blumenthal urges NFL to end violence against women

(WTNH) — With the official start of the 2019 NFL football season beginning on Thursday, Connecticut State Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) addressed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter written to stress concerns he has with the football league.

Domestic violence and sexual assault incidents involving NFL players have ignited an outcry from the public, including from organizations like the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV).

Senator Blumenthal questioned the urgency and follow-through of the handling of such cases within the league, calling out cases like, at the time, Kansas City Chiefs player Kareem Hunt – now a player for the Cleveland Browns – for attacking a woman outside of a hotel, Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens for domestic violence of his girlfriend in 2014 as well as Reuben Foster, of the Washington Redskins and Tyreek Hill, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

All of the players mentioned have retained their multi-million dollar deals playing for their teams, even with the criminal charges and violent pasts.

In the letter, the question of whether the NFL is indeed imposing regulations and enforcement of its’ “zero tolerance policy” on domestic violence as they announced previously:

“The League’s rationale for providing a mere six-game suspension for players found to have committed a domestic violence or sexual assault offense, the evidentiary standard used to determine whether an offense has been committed, whether the League screens potential players to ensure that individuals with a history of domestic violence are not recruited, what assurances victims are provided to ensure anonymous reporting and protection from retaliation, and details about the League’s ‘separate’ investigative process for potential violations of your Personal Conduct Policy.”

Read the full letter from Senator Blumenthal to Roger Goodell of the NFL here or below: