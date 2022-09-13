SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The WNBA Championship is happening this week between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun. However, did you know the Sun’s Head Athletic Trainor is originally from Springfield?

Nicole Alexander spent the first five years of her life in Springfield and then her family moved away but she would visit family every summer back in western Massachusetts. Now, her parents are back in Springfield, close to her dream job in Connecticut.

She joined the team before last season where she had previously been the head athletic trainer for the women’s basketball team at the University of North Carolina. Her career has been a slam dunk, bringing her around the world and now back to her hometown team.

“She has gold medals from her time with USA basketball, she has national championship from her time at Notre Dame with the fencing team, her high school team won a state championship,” said her father, PJ Alexander.

Even with what she’s accomplished so far, her dad says that her opportunity to work with the Connecticut Sun and the teams potential championship may be the best yet, the icing on the cake, “And it was just the perfect opportunity for her to come back home.”

Alexander comes from an athletic family as her older brother, PJ, played in the NFL with the Saints, Falcons and most notably the Denver Broncos.

Game 2 of the WNBA Finals is Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. in Las Vegas where the Sun will look to tie up the series.