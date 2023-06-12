FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – At just the age of 15, Connecticut defender/midfielder Peyton Miller has become one of the youngest players to play professional soccer with the New England Revolution.

Miller is from Unionville, Connecticut and is now the youngest player in the club’s history to sign a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract at the age of 15 years and 216 days old. He will officially join the team’s roster next year on a four-year contract.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sign my first professional contract with the New England Revolution, and I want to thank Bruce Arena, Curt Onalfo, Clint Peay, Marcelo Santos, BJ Noble, and Rob Becerra for their confidence in me throughout my time here,” Miller stated. “Taking this next step in my development is a dream come true and I appreciate my family and all of the coaches for the guidance and support that helped make this possible.”

Miller joined the team’s academy in 2021 and received five goals in nine games during the 2022-23 season.

“Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals. Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level,” Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said. “We are excited to continue working closely with Peyton as he continues his development here in New England.”

The New England Revolution’s current roster contains players ages 18 through 38. The team plays home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.