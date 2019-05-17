Country band Love And Theft to perform before Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced on Thursday county band Love And Theft will headline the pre-race concert before the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 21.

The concert will be held at a new location at the Trackside Live stage that will start at 12:00 p.m.

Country music and NASCAR racing just go together,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager for New Hampshire Motor Speedway In a News Release

“We strive to provide a high level of fan entertainment throughout race weekend, so we are absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome Love And Theft to be a part of New England’s biggest party this summer – the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.”

Love And Theft Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson have a top 10 hit called “Runaway”. Curb Records will release their fourth album later this year.

“We can’t wait to come play at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said Gunderson and Liles In A News Release.

“We both love NASCAR and going to races, so we’re excited to come play and get to experience the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.”

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will take place on Sunday, July 21 with the drop of the green flag at 3 p.m.