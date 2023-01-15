SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 21st Hoop Hall Classic continued Sunday, showcasing the country’s top high school basketball talent.

Sunday’s games included 36 of the top 100 class of 2023 recruits who have put the birthplace of basketball on national display once again.

“It’s huge man, one of the top tournaments in the county,” said Jaleni Neely, assistant coach for Simeon High School in Chicago. “For me, I was actually a former player at Simeon so I came to this tournament played here as well, won and went to the hall of fame as a player. And now, coming here to do it as a coach just phenomenal, great experience, and something that we look forward to doing every year.”

When Jelani played at the Hoophall Classic over 10 years ago, he played on Simeon’s team that had future NBA players Jabari Parker and MVP Derrick Rose. A reminder that we’re definitely witnessing future NBA talent here in Springfield.

Many top ranked players in the country including Lebron’s son Bronny James and the top player in the country, D.J. Wagner, have been able to showcase their skills and attract large crowds in Springfield with scouts and fans filling Blake Arena.

“This has become a future of the game opportunity and to bring teams and players to the Hall of Fame and hopefully have a good game experience,” said Greg Procino, Vice President of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The best of the best is something we talk about all the time and it ties into our institution and mission.”

Monday concludes the event with five games, headlined by an 11 a.m. game featuring Camden High School’s D.J. Wagner and a 1 p.m. game featuring the Bronny James-led Sierra Canyon School.