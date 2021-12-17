Damien Harris ruled out for Patriots’ Saturday night matchup with Colts

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots are on the road after a late bye week for an early meeting with the Colts in Indianapolis.

With a win, the 9-4 Patriots can reclaim the first seed in the AFC from the 10-4 Chiefs, who took down the Chargers Thursday night. The 7-6 Colts are just behind the 8-6 Chargers in the seeding, so Saturday night’s game will shift the playoff picture, no matter the outcome.

New England is currently on a seven-game win streak and they’re still undefeated on the road this season.

The Patriots’ rushing attack, which provided critical in their wind-swept win over the Bills, will be without RB Damien Harris, who’s been ruled out for Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury. New England will rely on rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, along with Brandon Bolden and JJ Taylor.

“I’m progressing in every area possible,” Stevenson said. “I’m focusing on everything. I’m working on my whole game and trying to get better.”

“On the field, he’s a dog, man … He moves really well being that big. It’s impressive,” WR Jakobi Meyers said of Stevenson.

For the first time this year, QB Mac Jones showed up on the team’s injury report for two days with a left-thumb issue, but he told reporters Wednesday that this thumb was fine.