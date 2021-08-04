Danbury Westerners defeat Valley Blue Sox in semi-final series

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox lost 5 to 2 to the Danbury Westerners in their first meeting of the south semi-finals series.

The series is the best of three, so the Blue Sox will need to win the next two games. The Blue Sox are ranked second in the southern division standings, Westerners third, so it’s a competitive series. The team says it’s been tough at times with all the rain we’ve seen, making it hard to keep momentum at times.

Kate Avard, General Manager of the Valley Blue Sox, said, “This is what we worked for the entire season. we hit a rough patch with all the rain all throughout July so it’s really nice to play our entire playoffs.”

The Blue Sox look to continue their playoff push. They have another shot at the westerners on their home field in Danbury, Connecticut Thursday night.