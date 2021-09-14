David Arute wins the 4th annual TC 13 SK Shootout at Stafford Speedway

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – David Arute took down the win in the 4th annual TC 13 SK Shootout on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. The race featured the top 13 finishers of the 40 lap SK Modified race. There was a caution on the first lap of the event for a multi-car incident. Arute would take the lead on the second attempt of the restart. The caution would come out on lap 1 for a spin by Michael Gervais, Jr.

Arute would continue to lead as the caution came back out on lap 11 for a spin by Keith Rocco. Cory DiMatteo was sent to the rear of the field after making contact with Rocco. Arute would be able to hold off Owen for the final two laps and win the 4th annual TC 13 SK Shootout. He talked about the win to 22News.

“It’s surreal. To add my name to the TC trophy with Keith Rocco, Todd Owen, all the great drivers in the SK division. To get my first career SK win in probably one of the most special races that we have here at the track. Just unbelievable. I don’t think I am going to stop smiling for a while. This is awesome. This is 40 years of SK racing. My grandfather created the division and he took Teddy (Christopher) under his wing. To win this race is just awesome for my whole crew, my whole family, for everyone at the shop. Todd Owen won this race last year. We’re bringing it back this year,” Arute said.

Todd Owen finished in second. Tory Talman finished in third. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in seventh.

Stephen Kopcik took down the win for the third time in a row in the 40 lap SK Modified race. Doug Meservey, Jr finished in second. Keith Rocco finished in third. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 11th. Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 16th and Geoff Nooney out of Southwick finished in 26th.

John Blake dominated the 30 lap Late Model race as he won for the first time in the division. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in second. Kevin Gambacorta finished in third. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth. Tyler Leary out Hatfield finished in sixth. Josh Wood out of Palmer finished in 12th. Duane Provost out Palmer finished in 14th.

Derek Debbis won the 20 lap SK Lights race. Steven Chapman finished in second and George Bessette, Jr finished in third. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 16th.

Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Jeremy Lavoie finished in second and Mike Hopkins finished in third.

Chris Meyer won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Frank L’Etoile, Jr finished in second and Nickolas Hovey finished in third. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 11th. Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 17th and Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in 23rd.

Stafford Speedway will be off this week as they will return to action next weekend on Friday with their five weekly divisions of racing and then on Saturday will be the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final featuring the 150 lap NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship race. Tickets are currently on sale for both events.