Debbis wins Dunleavy Modifiedz night at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Derek Debbis used a late race restart to win the 40 lap SK Lights race at Stafford Speedway on Friday night. Debbis and race leader George Bessette, Jr would start to put a big lead on the field in the closing laps of the race with five laps left. Debbis would use the outside part of the track on the final restart and keep the lead to win the extra distance event.

Debbis talked about the win to 22News “That restart was the smartest decision to do. It definitely got the job done. It definitely put us on the edge. We wouldn’t know what would happen.” Debbis Said

Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 22nd and Josh Carey out of Belchertown finished in 23rd.

Stephen Kopcik won the 40 lap SK Modified race as the event went caution free. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 15th. Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 16th and Tyler Leary out of Hampden finished in 17th.

Kevin Gambacorta won the 30 lap Late Model race. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in third. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in fourth. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in sixth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 14th and Josh Wood out of Palmer finished in 15th.

East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn won the 20 lap Limited Late Model race.

Kyle Johnson won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 15th and Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 20th.

Stafford Speedway will return to action this Friday with the Bud Light Open Modified 80 along with the five Stafford weekly divisions. Qualifying will get underway at 6:00 p.m.