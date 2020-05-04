Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at age 90

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula looks at a large cake celebrating the 1972 undefeated season and his birthday during half time at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Miami Gardens, Fla. Shula, who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his South Florida home, the team said. He was 90. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MIAMI (AP/WWLP) — Miami Dolphins say, Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history has died at age 90.

The Dolphins announced to their twitter that Shula passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning. Shula was born on January 4, 1930.

The Dolphins released the following statement:

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.” -Miami Dolphins via Twitter

Don Shula is best known for being the head coach of the Miami Dolphins where he led them to two Super Bowl victories, as well as the only perfect season in NFL history. He is trending on twitter today.