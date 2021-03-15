Donald Penn retires as a Raider

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders shakes hands with Donald Penn #72 during warm ups prior to their NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. – Donald Penn signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders Monday and will be placed on the team’s reserve/retired list. A veteran of 14 NFL seasons, including five with the Silver and Black, Penn officially retires as a Raider.

“I want to join all of Raider Nation in congratulating Donald Penn on his retirement from football,” said Raiders Owner Mark Davis. “Donald came to the Raiders with a passion for the organization and he exemplified what it means to wear the Silver and Black during his five memorable years with the team. He was a leader both on and off the field and was held in high regard around the league throughout his career. We’re happy to welcome Donald home. He will always have a special place in this organization.”

Penn caps a distinguished pro career that saw the offensive lineman play 194 games with 189 starts, including 66 games and starts with the Raiders. He signed with the Silver and Black as a free agent in 2014 and immediately became a stalwart at left tackle. He started his first 48 games with the Raiders from 2014-16 and extended his personal streak of starts to a remarkable 170 regular season games that stretched from 2007 until Week 16 of the 2017 season. In 2018, he started the first four contests of the season before being placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Oct. 3.

The Inglewood, Calif., native earned two Pro Bowl selections (2016 and 2017) in five seasons with the Raiders and was named to the All-AFC Team by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) in 2016.

Penn played almost exclusively at left tackle over his 14-year NFL career and played in 112 games with 108 starts in his first eight NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He entered the league with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and made his NFL debut with the Buccaneers under head coach Jon Gruden in 2007.

Penn started 44 consecutive games at Utah State, serving as team captain and earning All-WAC honors as a senior in 2005.