Dont’a Hightower, four other players opting out of Patriots 2020 season

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is opting out of the 2020 season as well as four other Patriots players who have reportedly decided not to play according to reports from ESPN.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news on his Twitter Tuesday morning that league sources told ESPN Hightower won’t be playing this season. The three-time Super Bowl champion was scheduled to make $8 million in base salary and had a baby July 16 according to Schefter.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, four other Patriots players announced they wont play this season.

Shortly after the announcement on Hightower from Schefter, ESPN’s NFL Nation Reporter Mike Reiss announced that Running Back Brandon Bolden also wont play this season. According to Reiss, Bolden and Hightower both join OT Marcus Cannon, FB Danny Vitale and C/G Najee Toran.

Bolden, 30, was set to enter his ninth NFL season and eighth in New England. He is a special teams player who provides valuable depth on offense. Bolden was expected to earn $1.3 million in base salary in 2020, which was the final year of his contract that will now toll to 2021, according to ESPN.

Losing Hightower will greatly affect the Patriots’ defense after losing linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency.

The Patriots’ 80 man roster is now down to 75. Training Camp at Gillette Stadium began Monday as well as players going through their first round of COVID-19 testing.