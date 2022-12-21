SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including first-time nominees like Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, and more.
The nominees were announced Wednesday on ESPN. Finalists will be picked from the lists below on Friday, February 17 during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The full Class of 2023 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas on April 1.
Enshrinement weekend will start on Friday, August 11 at Mohegan Sun with an award gala. The Enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12 at Springfield Symphony Hall. Below is the list of nominees for the Class of 2023:
North American Nominations:
- Ken Anderson (COA)
- John Beilein (COA)*
- Gene Bess (COA)
- Chauncey Billups (PLA)
- Tom Chambers (PLA)
- John Clougherty (REF)
- Michael Cooper (PLA)
- Joey Crawford (REF)
- Jack Curran (COA)
- Mark Eaton (PLA)
- Cliff Ellis (COA)
- Michael Finley (PLA)
- Pau Gasol (PLA)*
- Leonard Hamilton (COA)
- Lou Henson (COA)
- Ed Hightower (REF)
- David Hixon (COA)
- Mark Jackson (PLA)
- Marques Johnson (PLA)
- Gene Keady (COA)
- Jim Larranaga (COA)*
- Maurice Lucas (PLA)
- Shawn Marion (PLA)
- Rollie Massimino (COA)
- Dick Motta (COA)
- Dirk Nowitzki (PLA)*
- Jake O’Donnell (REF)
- Tony Parker (PLA)*
- Jim Phelan (COA)
- Gregg Popovich (COA)*
- Bo Ryan (COA)
- Stan Spirou (COA)*
- Reggie Theus (PLA)
- Dwyane Wade (PLA)*
- Buck Williams (PLA)
- John Williamson (PLA)*
- Paul Westhead (COA)
Women’s Nominations:
- Leta Andrews (COA)
- Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
- Gary Blair (COA)
- Doug Bruno (COA)*
- Becky Hammon (PLA)
- Becky Martin (COA)
- Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)
- Kim Mulkey (PLA)
- Valerie Still (PLA)
- Marian Washington (COA)
International Direct-elect:
- Jackie Chazalon
- Mirza Delibasic
- Dusan Ivkovic
- Semen Khalipski
- Vladimir Kondrashin
- Eduardo Lamas
- Marcos Leite
- Shimon Mirrahi
- Amaury Pasos
- Manuel Sainz
- Togo Soares
- Ranko Zeravica
Women’s Veterans Direct-elect:
- 1976 US Olympic Team (TEA)*
- 1982 Cheyney University NCAA Final Four Team (TEA)*
- Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)
- Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEA)
- John Head (COA)
- Yolanda Laney (PLA)*
- Nashville Business College (TEA)
- Lometa Odom (PLA)
- Harley Redin (COA)
- Hazel Walker (PLA)
- Valerie Walker (PLA)*
- Dean Weese (COA)*
Contributor Direct-elect:
- Pete Babcock
- Dick Baumgartner
- Henry Bibby
- Marty Blake
- Vic Bubas
- Doug Collins
- Wayne Duke
- Bill Foster
- Bob Gibbons
- Simon Gourdine
- Tim Grgurich
- Junius Kellogg
- Johnny “Red” Kerr
- Tom Konchalski
- Bobby Lewis
- Fred McCall
- Jack McCloskey
- Jon McGlocklin
- Speedy Morris
- Dennis Murphy
- Curly Neal
- Jack Powers
- Will Robinson
- Gene Shue
- Jim Valvano
- Donnie Walsh
Veterans Direct-elect:
- 1936 US Olympic Team (TEA)
- 1972 US Olympic Team (TEA)
- Dick Barnett (PLA)
- Tom Blackburn (COA)
- Sid Borgia (REF)
- Charles Brown (PLA)*
- Freddie Brown (PLA)*
- Jack Coleman (PLA)
- Charles Eckman (REF)
- Leroy Edwards (PLA)
- Leo Ferris (CONT)
- Hy Gotkin (PLA)
- Travis Grant (PLA)
- Jack Hartman (COA)*
- Cam Henderson (COA)
- Robert Hopkins (PLA)
- Charles Keinath (PLA)
- Greg Kelser (PLA)*
- Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEA)
- Bob Love (PLA)
- Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
- Billy Markward (CONT)
- Ed McCluskey (COA)
- Jack McKinney (CONT)
- Bill Melchionni (PLA)*
- Francis Meehan (PLA)
- Lucias Mitchell (COA)
- Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)
- Joe Mullaney (COA)
- Willie Naulls (PLA)
- North Catholic High School Junior Varsity (Philadelphia, PA) (TEA)
- Don Otten (PLA)*
- Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)
- Kevin Porter (PLA)*
- Glenn Roberts (PLA)
- Lennie Rosenbluth (PLA)
- Kenny Sailors (PLA)
- Fred Schaus (CONT)
- Sam Schulman (CONT)
- Paul Silas (PLA)
- Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Lambert Will (CONT)*
- Max Zaslofsky (PLA)