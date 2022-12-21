SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including first-time nominees like Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, and more.

The nominees were announced Wednesday on ESPN. Finalists will be picked from the lists below on Friday, February 17 during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The full Class of 2023 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas on April 1.

Enshrinement weekend will start on Friday, August 11 at Mohegan Sun with an award gala. The Enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12 at Springfield Symphony Hall. Below is the list of nominees for the Class of 2023:

North American Nominations:

Ken Anderson (COA)

John Beilein (COA)*

Gene Bess (COA)

Chauncey Billups (PLA)

Tom Chambers (PLA)

John Clougherty (REF)

Michael Cooper (PLA)

Joey Crawford (REF)

Jack Curran (COA)

Mark Eaton (PLA)

Cliff Ellis (COA)

Michael Finley (PLA)

Pau Gasol (PLA)*

Leonard Hamilton (COA)

Lou Henson (COA)

Ed Hightower (REF)

David Hixon (COA)

Mark Jackson (PLA)

Marques Johnson (PLA)

Gene Keady (COA)

Jim Larranaga (COA)*

Maurice Lucas (PLA)

Shawn Marion (PLA)

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Dick Motta (COA)

Dirk Nowitzki (PLA)*

Jake O’Donnell (REF)

Tony Parker (PLA)*

Jim Phelan (COA)

Gregg Popovich (COA)*

Bo Ryan (COA)

Stan Spirou (COA)*

Reggie Theus (PLA)

Dwyane Wade (PLA)*

Buck Williams (PLA)

John Williamson (PLA)*

Paul Westhead (COA)

Women’s Nominations:

Leta Andrews (COA)

Jennifer Azzi (PLA)

Gary Blair (COA)

Doug Bruno (COA)*

Becky Hammon (PLA)

Becky Martin (COA)

Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)

Kim Mulkey (PLA)

Valerie Still (PLA)

Marian Washington (COA)

International Direct-elect:

Jackie Chazalon

Mirza Delibasic

Dusan Ivkovic

Semen Khalipski

Vladimir Kondrashin

Eduardo Lamas

Marcos Leite

Shimon Mirrahi

Amaury Pasos

Manuel Sainz

Togo Soares

Ranko Zeravica

Women’s Veterans Direct-elect:

1976 US Olympic Team (TEA)*

1982 Cheyney University NCAA Final Four Team (TEA)*

Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)

Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEA)

John Head (COA)

Yolanda Laney (PLA)*

Nashville Business College (TEA)

Lometa Odom (PLA)

Harley Redin (COA)

Hazel Walker (PLA)

Valerie Walker (PLA)*

Dean Weese (COA)*

Contributor Direct-elect:

Pete Babcock

Dick Baumgartner

Henry Bibby

Marty Blake

Vic Bubas

Doug Collins

Wayne Duke

Bill Foster

Bob Gibbons

Simon Gourdine

Tim Grgurich

Junius Kellogg

Johnny “Red” Kerr

Tom Konchalski

Bobby Lewis

Fred McCall

Jack McCloskey

Jon McGlocklin

Speedy Morris

Dennis Murphy

Curly Neal

Jack Powers

Will Robinson

Gene Shue

Jim Valvano

Donnie Walsh

Veterans Direct-elect: