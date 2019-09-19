East Longmeadow H.S. chorus sang the National Anthem at Fenway

BOSTON (WWLP) – A once in a lifetime opportunity was given to the East Longmeadow High School chorus Thursday afternoon.

They were chosen to sing the National Anthem at Fenway Park. East Longmeadow Music Director Carol Forward made a video available to 22News.

The chorus is comprised of 42 girls and 14 boys. She said they were thrilled to learn the Red Sox management had approved their request to sing the National Anthem at Fenway Park. She had sent them an audition tape last April.

The team got back to her two-months-ago with an invitation for the East Longmeadow students to sing the National Anthem before the Red Sox took the field to play the San Francisco Giants.

The Red Sox beat the Giants 5 – 4 in Thursday’s game.

⁦@ELHSChorus⁩ takes center stage today to sing the national anthem ⁦@RedSox⁩ game. GO SOX…GO SPARTANS! pic.twitter.com/orNx6GnsGf — East Longmeadow High (@ELHSspartans) September 19, 2019

Make it four and the lead! pic.twitter.com/ydz4RIUlF7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 19, 2019

