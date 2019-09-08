East Longmeadow’s Josh Carey racing in Street Stocks at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- East Longmeadow’s Josh Carey has been racing in the Street Stocks this season at Monadnock Speedway.

Last season, Carey raced in the Lightning Stocks which is now the Pure Stocks and made the move up to the Street Stocks this season. Carey told 22News the start of the season was rough with two DNF (Did Not Finishes).



They got the car ready for the NHSTRA Battle Of The Belt Race back in June and finished in 14th.

While running in the Pure Stocks last season, Carey felt it was a great stepping stone for him. He got his first win in the division and a couple of podiums.

“Moving to these Street Stocks is a whole different game,” said Carey.

This season the NHSTRA was formed as five tracks in the New Hampshire worked together to build a unified rules package. Carey feels it’s a huge stepping stone for him.

Carey’s mother passed away over the summer. Carey’s father is a long-time racer as Josh is trying to work his way up through the sport. Josh’s mom was always supportive of his racing. It has now pushed Josh and his father more than ever to find success in the Street Stock division.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action with two events remaining in the 2019 season with the Tri-Track Modifieds racing this upcoming Saturday.