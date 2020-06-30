Econn Motorsports and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park announce plans for the 2020 season

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – Econn Motorsports and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park announced on Monday an agreement where oval racing will continue on the 5/8 mile track for the 2020 season.

There is a tentative 2020 schedule planned and the first event will be an open practice on Wednesday, July 8.

The second open practice will be held on Wednesday, August 5. Racing will begin on Wednesday, August 19 with the Bud 150 and the Sunoco World Series of Racing on October 9-11. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is planning to be apart of both events. Additional races are being planned.

Econn Motorsports is a consulting and promotion firm founded by Terry Eames. Eames is the former General Manager at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

“Hey The COVID-19 pandemic put oval track racing at Thompson in 2020 at risk. We are proud to announce that the Hoenig family and Econn have found a way for oval track racing to continue during the track’s 80th year and beyond”, Eames said in a news release.

More information on the practice day next Wednesday will be released over the next few days.

Tickets will only be sold online and in advance in following with State guidelines.