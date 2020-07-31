Econn Motorsports announces cancellations at Thompson Speedway

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP)- Econn Motorsports announced on Wednesday the Bud King of Beers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Thompson Speedway scheduled for Wednesday, August 19 has been canceled. There was also a practice scheduled for next Wednesday, August 5 that also has been canceled.

With the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 with other professional sporting events was the reasoning for canceling.

“We had initially thought that the virus would be of minimal concern by now, but the numbers are still very concerning”, said Terry Eames of Econn Motorsports in a news release. “We remain committed to keeping oval track racing alive at Thompson and will continue to work with the Hoenig family about the possibility of events later in the year”, Eames added.