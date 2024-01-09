SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 400 elementary students are attending Springfield College men’s basketball game with activities planned during halftime.

Basketball players of the Springfield Pride team will compete against Babson Beavers at Blake Arena on the Springfield College campus beginning at noon. The game can be watched live from the college’s website.

Elementary students from White Street, Elias Brookings, Indian Orchard, and Washington schools get to watch the game live at Springfield College and will get to participate in trivia, math activities, and interactive promotions during halftime.