LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Patrick Emerling out of Orchard Park, NY made a last-lap three-wide pass in a thriller in the 35 lap Whelen All-Star Modified Shootout on Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Emerling talked about the last lap pass to 22News
” I was kind of aiming for the bottom shot there. We were able to make it stick and came out of the corner halfway decent. It was pretty close. I wasn’t sure if he had me or not there.” Said Emerling
Bobby Santos made his first Whelen Modified Tour start of the season and he finished in second. He told 22News about his second place run.
” I’ve been in that situation I feel like multiple times been lucky enough to be the winner. This time I wasn’t which is a bummer. Patrick (Emerling) made the right move. He went to the bottom to make the pass. I had a couple different options and I guess I made the wrong decision.” Said Santos
Justin Bonsignore finished in third. He told 22News about the last lap finish.
” I played it pretty safe down the backstretch. I saw him go down the apron I wasn’t sure where they ended up. Kind of anticipated Bobby (Santos) to stay on the outside of Patrick (Emerling) through three and four. I thought they make a little bit of contact and get up out of the groove and then I could roll the bottom groove and beat them back to the line. It didn’t work out.” Said Bonsignore
Fans can catch the Whelen All-Star Shootout this Thursday on NBCSN beginning at 6 p.m.
Emerling wins Whelen All-Star Modified Shootout in a thriller at NHMS
LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Patrick Emerling out of Orchard Park, NY made a last-lap three-wide pass in a thriller in the 35 lap Whelen All-Star Modified Shootout on Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.