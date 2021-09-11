Enshrinement ceremony back in Springfield

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
refurbish hall of fame_1551824700795.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony returns to Springfield on Saturday.

The greatest stars of basketball have traveled from all over to be a part of the ceremony, and Springfield fans are thrilled to have the celebration back in the birthplace of basketball. The enshrinement ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The 2021 class is led by former NBA superstars Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Ben Wallace, and Chris Webber. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell is also being enshrined for his coaching career. He becomes the 5th person to be inducted into the hall of fame as both a player and coach. In total 16 basketball greats are being inducted, including players, coaches, and major contributors to the game of basketball.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today