Enshrinement highlights a busy weekend for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Dozens of the biggest names in basketball and thousands of basketball fans will be in Springfield this weekend for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement of the class of 2019.

Hoops legends such as Larry Bird, Bill Russell, and Julius Erving were presenters for the class of 2019 that includes names such as Vlade Divac, Sydney Moncrief, and Paul Westphal.

President of Greater Springfield Visitor and Convention Bureau Mary Kay Wydra told 22News many of them tend to spend time at local restaurants and businesses during enshrinement weekend.

“It’s kind of a tradition that they come back to Springfield, the birthplace of basketball. For our locals, it’s their opportunity to see these folks roaming about in the downtown area.”

“The induction ceremony is pretty cool for the downtown area and the atmosphere,” Springfield resident Anthony Mark said.

With enshrinement and many other local events coming up within the next few days, there’s a lot for visitors and local residents to do this weekend.

Wydra said Enshrinement isn’t the only big event going on in downtown. The Mattoon Arts Festival as well as The Jam Fest at MGM will also be going on within minutes of one another.

“Glendy’s is so close to Mattoon which is close to MGM so you can do the whole circuit.”