Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts, right, gestures after scoring on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(WWLP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a deal with the Boston Red Sox to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, according to ESPN.

ESPN is reporting Tuesday night that the deal to trade Betts, an outfielder, and Price, a starter, is pending medical reviews.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send star outfielder Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal is pending medical reviews. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020

The Red Sox reportedly chose a deal with the LA Dodgers despite biddings for Betts from the National League West rival San Diego days ago.