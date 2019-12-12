EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Heisman Legend Billy Cannon praises LSU football, Joe Burrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (FOX 44) (LOCAL 33) To Bunnie Cannon, Billy Cannon was just her dad. To the rest of the nation, he was LSU’s only Heisman Trophy Winner.

” He was just a good all around guy, he was very very humble, never turned down an autograph, always kind to people,” Cannon said.

Cannon told a story of how her father spent 8 hours at the LSU Alumni Museum making sure everyone who wanted one, got a signature.

“He will always be known as Billy Cannon, former Heisman winner or Heisman winner Billy Cannon and it changes your life, you don’t go to restaurants or anywhere in the country that people don’t know who you are,” Cannon said.

Cannon said her father didn’t like being the only Heisman winner, he always wanted to share it with another LSU Tiger.

“He would always say, the media would say you are the only Heisman winner at LSU, and he would say yet!”

“So yet now has a name, his name is Joe Burrow,” Cannon said.

Back in 2018 Joe Burrow transferred to LSU just two days after Billy Cannon’s death, his daughter believes the coincidence has a special meaning.

“I kind of think he’s looking down we’re going to get a national championship, a Heisman Trophy winner for the first time in 60 years, in 2020, and 20 was his number, 20 was everything,” Cannon said.

Recently Burrow met with with Billy Cannon’s widow to discuss what this monumental award would mean for his career.

“We were able to sit down and talk to him about what his life is going to forever be changed,” Cannon said.

“That’s what we told him was that my dad would be so proud of him, I know he wishes he could be here but he will be there in spirit,” Canno said.