F-15 Eagle scheduled to flyover Fenway Park Sunday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104 Fighter Wing is scheduled to perform an F-15 Eagle flyover Fenway Park Sunday at 4 p.m.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the F-15 Eagles will fly in formation, serving as a symbol of airpower and patriotism. Members apart of the 104 Fighter wing are deployed all over the world, fight and win against worldwide threats in the air, space, and cyberspace
“Our 104th Fighter Wing Airmen are dedicated to serving, and these flyovers are a tribute to our nation and those who have served before us and military members continuing to serve along with their families. Flyovers display the capabilities of our Air Force aircraft and Airmen while inspiring future generations.”COL. WILLIAM T. ‘SLING’ BLADEN, VICE COMMANDER OF THE 104TH FIGHTER WING