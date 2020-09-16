Fall sports to begin at Southwick schools with restrictions

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall sports get the go-ahead in Southwick, but with restrictions.

The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional school committee voted Tuesday evening at the Powder Mill School Library to allow some sports this fall.

For example, golf will be played at the interscholastic level, while other sports like soccer, field hockey, and cross country will be played at the intramural level.

Girls volleyball and unified basketball will not begin play until February.

School Committee members said play is subject to change if there are positive COVID-19 cases.