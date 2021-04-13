Fans express appreciation for Julian Edelman’s Patriots career

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fans are still processing the retirement of New England Patriots longtime receiver Julien Edelman, following the announcement on Monday.

Edelman helped New England capture three Super Bowl titles during his 11 seasons in Foxboro. In 137 career games, Edelman caught 620 passes for nearly 7,000 yards. He also scored 36 touchdowns. Fans said he was so much more than just a football player.

Dani Tleis from Chicopee told 22News, “He made all Americans happy from all across the country, black, white, hispanic, whatever. I wish him a happy, healthy life.”

The 34-year-old veteran underwent knee surgery in October and never returned to play last season.