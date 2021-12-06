Fans head to local bars for Monday night’s Patriots vs. Bills game

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an AFC East showdown on Monday Night Football.

The New England Patriots are in Buffalo Monday night to take on the Buffalo Bills. New England and Buffalo are locked in a tight race for the AFC East and the conference overall.

The Pats’ six-game winning streak also means big business for local sports bars. Fans 22News spoke to Monday night were excited to see these two teams go head to head.

“Looking back a couple of years it would be a shocker if you told somebody three years ago the underdog New England Patriots would be the highlight of a Monday Night Football game against Buffalo,” said Bill Stetson. “Even thought they’re the top seed in the AFC right now, we’re still looking at them like an underdog.”

After Monday night’s game, New England and Buffalo will meet again in Week 16 on December 26. Last season, the Bills became the first division opponent to sweep the Patriots in more than 20 years.