Fans react to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tom Brady tells fans he’s officially retiring from football, saying he’s loved his NFL career but after 22 seasons, it’s time to focus on other things like family.

“He’s the greatest quarterback ever. He’s crazy, how are we are not going to see him next year, you know? We are going to miss him big time,” said Patriots fan Richard Martinez of Springfield.

After days of uncertainty, we can now officially say, Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement Tuesday after 22 record-breaking seasons. In a lengthy social media post, he mentioned many people, including the Buccaneers, his family and other organizations he partnered with.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” said Brady on Instagram.

“He has to take time with his family. Personal life and kids, we understand all of that but it’s sad, real sad,” said Martinez.

New England Patriots CEO, Robert Kraft released a statement on Brady’s retirement, “I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special.”

Brady has just finished his 22nd season in the NFL and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his 22-year career, Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdown passes, completions, regular season wins, playoff wins and Super Bowl MVPs.

Even Bucs fans thanking him for his time in Tampa Bay:

“It’s terrible to see him go but he did what he needed to do and I’m glad he gave us just that one Super Bowl before he left.”

“He is literally the best thing I have ever seen play.”

“I’ll forever be grateful for what he did for us in this city.”

“He played 22 great season, first year here he won us a Super Bowl, we are going to love him forever.”

Something worth noting, in Brady’s goodbye post not once did he mention the Patriots or coaching staff. Several hours after the New England Patriots posted Robert Kraft’s statement on Brady retiring, he did respond on social media saying “Thank you Patriots Nation. ♥ I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”