SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds were back home Friday night for their third game of the season, after coming off their first win on the road.

It was a packed MassMutual Center, as many were looking to get out of the rain this Friday night. The T-Birds opened their season at home with a loss against the wolfpack last weekend.

They then beat the Providence Bruins on the road last Sunday. This Friday evening, fans were looking for the first home win of the season.

“We’re hoping they can pull it off tonight and get a W for the team,” expressed Thunderbirds fan, Dave Rice of Springfield. “I’m hoping they can have a better win streak this year. It’s fun to see the players get better as the year goes on and see the kind of talent we have.”

The Thunderbirds fell by a 5-2 score to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday night. Their next home game is against the Providence Bruins next Saturday.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.