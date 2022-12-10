SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A snuggly and furry charity event made it’s way back to the Mass Mutual center tonight at the Springfield Saturday at the Thunderbirds Game.

The Thunderbirds held their 6th Annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans could toss in new and gently used stuffed animals on the ice in celebration of the T-Birds’ first goal. Since 2016 The Springfield Thunderbirds have teamed up with Teddy Bear Pools and Spas to provide more than 20,000 stuffed animals to local charities.

“I think it’s a great idea I love that we get our kids involved in it and the giving and they learn it’s great to give back too. Some people don’t have as good a life and they don’t really get much Christmas stuff so we’re tossing teddy bears today for them to have a good Christmas,” said Robyn Krapf from Agawam.

Saturday’s Teddy Bears will be donated to a variety of charitable organization including the Boys & Girls Club, Square One, and The Ronald McDonald House. The Springfield Thunderbirds goal is provide gifts and smiles to underprivileged and underserved youth in the Greater Springfield community.