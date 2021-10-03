Fans travel from across the country for Brady’s return to Foxborough

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots is being called the most anticipated regular-season game in NFL history.

Tom Brady will return to Foxborough for the first time since leaving 2019. Which has left many fans with a tough decision. Rooting for the GOAT or for the home team?

“Everybody loves Tom Brady how do you not love Tom Brady really how do you not love him but we’re patriots fans and so what are we do,” Beth Remmes Haverhill said.

“I’m thankful for all of them including Gronk, but no matter what I wish them well. I’m really happy they won their super bowl last year but that’s where the luck ends because not in my house. It’s over, you’re the enemy today,” another fan said.

People traveled from all over the country to attend not just the game, but the tailgating. One spectator traveled all the way from Califronia.

“It’s going to be awesome. It always is. Pats games are always a lot of fun. We’ve been doing it for years. We have friends coming up from RI so looking forward to it,” Brian Elliot, from Sacramento CA, said.

“It’s fun! Very energetic! Fun, fun, great energy,” Jaime Clifton said. “It’s a big game tom Brady is coming home! What can you expect.”

The kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.