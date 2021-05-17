Fenway plans full capacity starting May 29

BOSTON (SHNS) – Fenway Park will head straight into filling the stands as soon as it becomes eligible to do so later this month.

On the day that Gov. Charlie Baker announced all remaining capacity limits will lift May 29, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said the updated timeline “will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity beginning on May 29.”

Ballparks, stadiums and other large event venues are currently limited to 25 percent capacity under existing restrictions, but those will be gone by the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

“A year ago, the Governor and his team set forth a roadmap for the safe reopening of the Commonwealth. It is because of the administration’s steadfast leadership and intentional planning that we are now able to lift restrictions and limits put into place over 15 months ago to keep our community safe,” Kennedy said in a statement. “In the City of Boston, Mayor Janey’s leadership has made this day possible. Less than two months into her tenure, she has overseen the safe return to normal operations in our city. We are excited (to) see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead.”