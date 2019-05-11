First ever professional boxing event held at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield held its first-ever professional boxing event at the casino Friday night.

The main card ranked top 10 in the world, Abraham Nova against Mario Lozano. Also on the card for the event were two undefeated welterweights from Springfield.

The bouts were hosted by Murphy’s Boxing, which was founded by Ken Casey, the lead singer of the Dropkick Murphy’s.

Casey told 22News, “Springfield always had an appetite for boxing, we’re excited to have a venue to bring live boxing.”

The fight was held in the Aria Ballroom at MGM. Later on this year, Murphy’s Boxing plans to host another fight at MGM Springfield.

The Dropkick Murphy’s will also take the stage at Mass Mutual Center in September.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.