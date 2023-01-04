HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

For 28 years, Tom Brassil served as the Varsity Baseball Coach for the Holyoke Purple Knights while also teaching physical education at the high school for 39 years. Brassil is a Holyoke native and graduated from Springfield College.

Brassil built a reputation for building a team that was well-prepared, competitive and hardworking. He also coached the Girls Varsity Basketball team for 27 years and led the Lady Knights to the State Finals. Brassil was awarded the Division 1 MIAA Western Massachusetts Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

Throughout his career, Brassil coached his teams through:

303 Wins (28 seasons)

19 MIAA Tournament Appearances

8 Valley League Championships

2 Sportsmanship Awards

2 Time Massachusetts All Star Game Coach 1996 & 2000

Bay State Games West Coach 1997

280 Wins (Holyoke Girls Basketball)

Western Mass Championship 2012 (Holyoke Girls Basketball)

Holyoke Girls Basketball State Finalist (2012)

Brassil also coached football at Westfield State College, Western New England College, Agawam High School, Holyoke Catholic High School, and Holyoke High School. Although he is now retired, he enjoys watching his grandchildren play sports year-round.

The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on January 27 and 28 at the Sheraton in Wakefield. Also being inducted this year are Dennis Baker, Gerry Lambert, and Mike O’Keefe.