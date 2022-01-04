Former Red Sox Pitcher Jim Corsi has died at age 60

BOSTON (WWLP) – Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi passed away Tuesday at the age of 60 at his home in Bellingham.

Corsi signed with the Red Sox in February 1997 and in just the first two seasons with them made more than 50 relief appearances. In 134 games with the Red Sox, Corsi was 9-7 with two saves and a 3.35 ERA.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Red Sox pitcher and Massachusetts native Jim Corsi.



We send our love and heartfelt condolences to the Corsi family during this difficult time.https://t.co/SM1KLONNIs pic.twitter.com/pEBU4jI7E2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 4, 2022

“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”

“I could always count on Jim,” said Red Sox Senior Vice President of Community, Alumni & Player Relations Pam Kenn. “His love and passion for the Red Sox, as well as his easy manner, constant willingness to help, and gift of great storytelling made him such a perfect representative for our organization. He brought so much to so many, with an infectious love of baseball, humor, and boundless energy and heart. We lost a great player today, but more importantly, a great friend.”

The Newton native graduated from Newton North High School in 1979 before attending Saint Leo University. Corsi was picked by the Yankees in the 25th round of the 1982 June draft. He played in 368 games over 10 seasons with the Oakland A’s (1988-89, ’92, ’95-96), Houston Astros (1991), Florida Marlins (1993), Red Sox (1997-99), and Baltimore Orioles (1999).

Corsi is survived by his four children, Julianne Jenna Mitch and Joey.