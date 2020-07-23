Former Red Sox player Mookie Betts signs 12-year extension with LA Dodgers

(WWLP) – Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts has signed a massive contract which will keep him a Los Angeles Dodger until 2032, likely, the rest of his career.

MLB insiders are reporting that Betts and the Dodgers have agreed to a 12-year extension worth $365 million. This new deal is combined with the one-year, $27-million deal he’s currently under – bringing his total contract to 13 years worth $392-million.

Red Sox fans were shocked when Betts was traded before this season – and were even still holding out hope he would return after his 1-year deal in L.A. But now, all hope of him returning to Boston is lost.

Springfield resident Devin Bushey told 22News, “I’m happy for Mookie he’s a really great player he deserves that money. As a Red Sox fan it kind of stinks because we lost a great player he’s a once in a generational player and I just hope down the line we find someone like that again.”

The deal tops the previous extension record of $360 million signed by Los Angeles Angel’s outfielder Mike Trout.