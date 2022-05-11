SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will begin their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds face against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, this series marks the city of Springfield’s first playoff action since May 3, 2014, when the Falcons dropped Game 5 of their first-round series against the Providence Bruins. It’s also the first-ever postseason series between Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since the Penguins’ entrance into the AHL in 1999.

The Thunderbirds played the Penguins a few times in the regular season. In the last meeting between the clubs on April 23, Springfield beat Wilkes-Barre 3 to 1 in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 6,700 at the MassMutual Center.

Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. 22News will provide the final score on 22News at 10 on The CW Springfield.