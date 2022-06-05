SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thunderbirds are off to a good start in their quest to conquer the Eastern Conference Finals.

This is a live look right now of the MassMutual Center — where The T-Birds are facing off against the Laval Rocket for game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Springfield beat out Laval Rocket Saturday night clinching the win in overtime. It’s a great first step for the T-Birds. Now just three more wins away from a shot at the Calder Cup.



22News spoke to some folks before Sunday’s game and they’re excited to see their home team make it all the way!

“Watching last night’s game and seeing them come back and win we are so excited to have playoff hockey back here in Springfield,” said Julie Racicot of Agawam. “My kids and I, my husband love coming to the games. We’ve been big supporters of the Thunderbirds going back to when they were other teams and we’re so excited that we’re here tonight to cheer them on and support them and watch them get that Calder Cup.”

Laval Rocket is up 2-1 against the Thunderbirds after the 1st period.