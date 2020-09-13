Georgia Tech edges Florida State 16-13

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Georgia Tech’s James Graham looks to pass during an NCAA college football game against Duke, in Durham, N.C. Georgia Tech has named a starting quarterback but won’t publicly say who the player is before Saturday’s season opener at Florida State. The leading candidates are James Graham, who started the final eight games last year, and freshman Jeff Sims. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13.

Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions but the Jacksonville, Florida, native also ran for 64 yards and helped guide Georgia Tech to the season-opening win.

Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.

James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards but he was largely ineffective after the Seminoles scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives.