Get Red Sox Series tickets today!

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Red Sox face elimination from the postseason game this Friday with Game Six of the American League Championship series in Houston, but tickets to a potential world series go on sale Friday morning.

If you want to secure a seat for the series at Fenway Park tickets go live on the Red Sox’ Website this morning at 10 a.m. Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway ticket office they are only available online. The preferred method of payment on the website is Mastercard. All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.

Boston needs to win both Friday and Saturday to make the World Series against the winner of the Braves vs, Dodgers NLCS. If the Dodgers advance, they will have home field advantage. If the Braves advance, the first two games of the World Series will be played at Fenway Park.