Gillette Stadium offering free parking to ease congestion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — Free parking in an effort to reduce the amount of congestion before and after New England Patriots home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will be introduced prior to the beginning of the 2019 season according to officials.

According to gillettestadium.com, free parking will be available to any ticket holder who registers to park in the designated delayed exit lot, located in Lot 55.

The only catch with the free parking is fans won’t be able to exit the parking lot until an hour and 15 minutes after a game ends.

Lot 55, located directly across from Patriot Place and accessible from Route 1 north or south, will open four hours prior to kickoff. No vehicles will be allowed to enter or exit the lot 30 minutes after kickoff, according to officials.

Foxboro, located halfway between Boston and Providence has a population of around 17,000 people.

Gillette Stadium holds about 66,000, not including all of the restaurants and bars at Patriot Place.

However, on game days, there are around 100,000 people traveling through town with most going to Gillette Stadium.

There have been multiple reports of too much congestion and traffic on game days on Routes 1, Route 140 and Mechanic Street as well as I-95 and I-495.

Ticket holders who use the free parking option will be allowed access to the Cross Pavillion restaurant and bar at Patriot Place to watch Patriots 5th Quarter coverage and other NFL programming just across from the Patriots Pro Shop according to gillettestadium.com.

Upon entry into the delayed exit lot, fans will be given passes to the Cross Pavillion.

In addition, following night games only, ticket holders who register for free parking will also be able to enjoy free post-game snacks and non-alcoholic beverages in the Cross Pavilion.

For more information about the delayed exit lot, email parking@gillettestadium.com or visit www.gillettestadium.com/freeparking/.