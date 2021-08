FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are prepared to welcome fans back into Gillette Stadium this Thursday, announcing new safety measures across the board.

The stadium is going completely cashless, with stations for fans to convert their cash into a Visa card usable even outside of Gillette. Tickets will be exclusively online, through a companion app on your phone.

Gillette also announced they won’t be asking for proof of vaccination, but they are asking the unvaccinated to wear a mask.