FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2023 Army-Navy Game will be coming to New England on Saturday for the first time in the 124-year series history.

According to Gillette Stadium, the 2023 installment of the Army-Navy game will mark only the third time the matchup has taken place outside of the mid-Atlantic region.

The Navy Midshipmen lead the overall series with a score of 62-53-7, but if the Army Black Nights win, they’ll take home the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, according to the National Collegiate Atheltic Association. That trophy is awarded to the winner of each season’s games between the three major service academies. If the Navy wins, it will end in a three-way tie, which means the trophy goes back to the Air Force, last year’s winner.

Kickoff for the game begins at 3:00 p.m. The MBTA will be offering commuter rail services, but tickets must be bought in advance. If you are planning to drive, there are parking spots surrounding Gillette Stadium, including those for buses and RVs.

22News will provide coverage of the game during the 6:00 p.m. newscast.